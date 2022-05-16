Punjab Cong to launch statewide campaign to "wake" AAP govt from its 'honeymoon slumber'

The Punjab Congress on Monday said it will soon launch a statewide campaign to ''wake'' the AAP government from its ''honeymoon slumber'' and remind the party of its pre-poll promises.

After presiding over a meeting of the party's mayors, senior deputy mayors and deputy mayors, the Congress' state unit working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu claimed that people were angry with this government.

According to a Congress statement, he accused the AAP government of ''doing nothing except indulging in hollow talks''.

''But we will get it in their minds that they are in power and now it is time to deliver on the promises,'' Ashu said, adding the Congress will go to any extent to bring this government out of its ''honeymoon slumber''.

About the meeting on Monday, Ashu said the party wanted to take feedback from the mayors, senior deputy mayors and deputy mayors about the situation in the state, particularly its cities.

He said people were completely ''alienated and disillusioned'' with the Aam Aadmi Party government as it had ''failed'' in all its promises and commitments made before the elections.

''What can we speak about free power. Even in the urban areas people are not getting paid power while the rural areas are completely drowned in darkness in this scorching summer,'' Ashu said.

The Congress will soon launch a statewide campaign to remind the government of its promises as the ''honeymoon period'' is already over, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)