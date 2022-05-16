Left Menu

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 16-05-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 22:20 IST
'Imran Khan's mobile phones stolen after recording video threat'
A pair of mobile phones of former prime minister Imran Khan were stolen after he claimed to have made a video clip containing names of all those allegedly plotting to assassinate him, it emerged on Monday.

Shahbaz Gill, one of Khan’s spokesperson, tweeted that the phones were pinched at the Sialkot airport after Khan went to address the rally in the city on Saturday.

The former premier told his supporters at the rally that his life was under threat and that he had recorded a video message naming ''all conspirators'', which will be released in case of his assassination.

Gill said that “on the one hand, no security was deliberately provided to Imran Khan, and on the other hand, two of his phones were stolen.” The former advisor said without naming anyone that “you are completely confused, as the video statement that Khan has recorded is not to be found in these phones.” There was no immediate response by the government to the remarks by Gill regarding the theft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

