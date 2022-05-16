UK's Truss tells U.S. Speaker Pelosi: We are committed to N. Ireland peace deal
Reuters | London | Updated: 16-05-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 22:22 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British foreign minister Liz Truss on Monday told U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that Britain remains committed to the Belfast peace deal.
"I reiterated the UK’s commitment to protecting the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, and the importance of getting the NI Executive up and running," Truss said on Twitter following a call with Pelosi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Journalism's hostage relationship with Twitter
Musk says he wants to boost Twitter use from 'niche' to most Americans
EXCLUSIVE-Musk seeks to put in less money in new Twitter deal financing -sources
Post his Twitter takeover, Elon Musk flooded with job requests
Hardik Patel removes his Gujarat Congress designation, party poll symbol from Twitter profile