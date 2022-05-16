Left Menu

UK's Truss tells U.S. Speaker Pelosi: We are committed to N. Ireland peace deal

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-05-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 22:22 IST
British foreign minister Liz Truss on Monday told U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that Britain remains committed to the Belfast peace deal.

"I reiterated the UK’s commitment to protecting the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, and the importance of getting the NI Executive up and running," Truss said on Twitter following a call with Pelosi.

