President Kovind meets Jamaica Gov-Gen Patrick Allen; discusses bilateral cooperation

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday met Jamaica Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen and discussed bilateral cooperation in the field of Information Technology and related services, medical and pharma sector, sports and education, tourism and development partnership. President Kovind, accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind, arrived here on Sunday on a state visit, the first by any Indian President to the Caribbean country.

''President Ram Nath Kovind met Sir Patrick Allen, Governor General of Jamaica. They discussed bilateral cooperation in the field of IT and related services, medical and pharma sector, sports and education, tourism and hospitality industry and development partnership,'' the President's office tweeted.

Earlier, President Kovind laid a wreath at the shrine of Marcus Garvey, the national hero of Jamaica. Garvey was a political activist, publisher, journalist, entrepreneur and orator.

The President, who arrived here on the first leg of his two-nation tour that will also take him to St Vincent and Grenadines, will be in Jamaica till May 18. He will also meet Prime Minister Andrew Holness and other dignitaries. He will address the Joint Sitting of the two Houses of the Jamaican Parliament, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Presidential visit is happening in the 60th anniversary year of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The President was accorded a guard of honour on his arrival.

Prime Minister Holness said he was deeply pleased to extend a warm Jamaican welcome to Kovind and his wife.

''This is the first state visit of an Indian President to Jamaica. Welcome to Jamaica, His Excellency the Honourable Ram Nath Kovind,'' he tweeted.

Kamina J Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Jamaica, said they look forward to ''strengthening the friendship between our countries'' during Kovind's visit.

Jamaica and India have friendly relations. Jamaica is also one of the Girmitya countries with a 70,000 strong Indian diaspora, which acts as a living bridge with India.

''The visit comes at a significant milestone as 2022 is the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Jamaica. Furthermore, India and Jamaica are celebrating the 75th and 60th anniversaries of their independence respectively,'' according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

