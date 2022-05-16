Left Menu

Erdogan says Swedish, Finnish delegations should not bother coming to Turkey

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 23:00 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Swedish and Finnish delegations should not bother coming to Ankara to convince it to approve their NATO bid.

In a news conference, Erdogan said Turkey would not approve their bids to join NATO, calling Sweden a "hatchery" for terrorist organisations, and adding they had terrorists in their parliament.

Ankara says Sweden and Finland harbor people it says are linked to groups it deems terrorists, namely the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group and followers of Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating the 2016 coup attempt.

