Kejriwal seeks security for Kashmiri Pandits

Amid the outrage over the killing of a government employee Rahul Bhatt, a Kashmiri pandit, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday called for the security of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley. Addressing a press conference here, Kejriwal said, "Today the whole country is concerned about the safety of Kashmiri Pandits. After the murder of Rahul Bhatt, all the Kashmiri Pandits living there are scared. Kashmiri Pandits want to live in Kashmir in peace. But after this accident, all the Kashmiri Pandits living there are scared. When they were protesting after expressing their displeasure over the accident, they were stopped and the houses were locked."

He said the security of Kashmiri Pandits should be ensured with top priority. Kejriwal also condemned the use of teargas shells against Kashmiri Pandit protestors who were agitating over Bhatt's killing. "Action should be taken against the officials who did this. When Kashmiri Pandits living in Kashmir will not be safe, then how will Kashmiri Pandits living outside feel themselves to be safe. Wherever it is possible, the security of Kashmiri Pandits should be done, for this, whatever is spent should be spent. Lathicharge and tear gas shells should not be used against protesting Kashmiri Pandits. They are our own," said the Delhi Chief Minister.

Kejriwal called for solidarity with Kashmiri Pandits. "Terrorists and enemies of the country should understand that if they look at Kashmiri pandits with the wrong intention, they will not be spared. Today Kashmiri Pandits are settled in different states of the country. We all have to make arrangements for their rehabilitation. The whole nation stands with Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters," he added.

The killing of Rahul Bhatt, a Kashmiri Pandit and government employee on Thursday, triggered street protest by the locals wherein teargas shells were used to disperse the protesters. Following the protest, the J-K government constituted an SIT to probe the murder. Jammu and Kashmir government had also constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder of Kashmiri pandit Rahul Bhat who was shot dead by terrorists two days ago.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha announced that the J-K administration will provide a government job to Rahul Bhatt's wife in Jammu and financial assistance to his family. Rahul Bhatt, an employee of the Tehsil office in the Budgam district's Chadoora, was shot dead by terrorists in Budgam on Thursday. (ANI)

