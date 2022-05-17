Left Menu

Azovstal evacuees to be exchanged -Ukraine minister

A total of 53 injured Ukrainian servicemen were evacuated to hospital on Monday from the besieged Azovstal steel works in southeastern Ukraine and a further 211 taken to another point, Ukraine's deputy defence minister said. All the evacuees are to be subject to an exchange, Anna Malyar said in a video posted on social media, without providing further details. "Fifty-three seriously injured were evacuated from Azovstal on 16th May for medical assistance," Malyar said.

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2022 03:16 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 03:16 IST
Azovstal evacuees to be exchanged -Ukraine minister

A total of 53 injured Ukrainian servicemen were evacuated to hospital on Monday from the besieged Azovstal steel works in southeastern Ukraine and a further 211 taken to another point, Ukraine's deputy defence minister said.

All the evacuees are to be subject to an exchange, Anna Malyar said in a video posted on social media, without providing further details.

"Fifty-three seriously injured were evacuated from Azovstal on 16th May for medical assistance," Malyar said. "A further 211 persons were taken through a humanitarian corridor to Olenivka. An exchange procedure will take place for their return home."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Astronomers capture image of black hole at center of the Milky Way

Astronomers capture image of black hole at center of the Milky Way

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022