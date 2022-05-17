Azovstal evacuees to be exchanged -Ukraine minister
A total of 53 injured Ukrainian servicemen were evacuated to hospital on Monday from the besieged Azovstal steel works in southeastern Ukraine and a further 211 taken to another point, Ukraine's deputy defence minister said. All the evacuees are to be subject to an exchange, Anna Malyar said in a video posted on social media, without providing further details. "Fifty-three seriously injured were evacuated from Azovstal on 16th May for medical assistance," Malyar said.
"Fifty-three seriously injured were evacuated from Azovstal on 16th May for medical assistance," Malyar said. "A further 211 persons were taken through a humanitarian corridor to Olenivka. An exchange procedure will take place for their return home."
