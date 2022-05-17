Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Barnette marched alongside Proud Boys on Jan. 6, report says

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kathy Barnette, a conservative commentator who has surged into contention ahead of Tuesday's primary election in Pennsylvania, was photographed marching toward the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, alongside members of the far-right Proud Boys group, according to news reports. Supporters of then-President Donald Trump attacked police and stormed the Capitol in a failed attempt to prevent Congress from certifying his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.

After delay, U.S. Senate edges toward passing $40 billion Ukraine war aid

The U.S. Senate voted on Monday to advance $40 billion more aid for Ukraine in its war against Russia, setting the stage for a vote on the bill possibly later this week, after the military and humanitarian assistance was delayed due to opposition from one Republican senator. The tally was 81 to 11 on the first of a potential three procedural votes paving the way for final Senate passage of the funding, requested by President Joe Biden's administration to keep aid flowing and boost the government in Kyiv nearly three months after the start of the Russian invasion.

U.S. Supreme Court backs Ted Cruz, dumps campaign finance curb

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday further undermined campaign finance restrictions, striking down as a free speech violation part of a bipartisan 2002 law challenged by Republican Senator Ted Cruz that federal officials had touted as an anti-corruption safeguard. The justices, in a 6-3 ruling, found that a $250,000 cap on the amount of money political candidates can be reimbursed after an election for personal loans to their own campaigns ran afoul of the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment guarantee of freedom of speech by unjustifiably burdening political expression.

California church shooter was motivated by hate, politics

The man who killed a doctor and injured five others at a California Taiwanese church shooting at the weekend was a U.S. citizen born in China who hated Taiwan and drove from Las Vegas heavily armed for the attack, officials said on Monday. The suspect, David Chou, 68, chained the doors and placed glue in the locks at Geneva Presbyterian Church in the city of Laguna Woods before opening fire, Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said Monday. Up to 40 people were attending a luncheon honoring a former local pastor when the shooting began.

Former top Republican lawmaker in Colorado received leak of voting data

A former Republican minority leader of the Colorado legislature is among the recipients of a trove of sensitive voting data leaked by a county official working with activists seeking to prove President Donald Trump's false stolen-election claims, according to court records reviewed by Reuters. The revelation indicates the breach of ballot data in Elbert County was wider than previously understood. The case, now being investigated by the Colorado secretary of state, is one of at least nine unauthorized attempts to access voting-system data https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-election-breaches around the United States, at least eight of which involved Republican officials or activists seeking evidence to delegitimize Democratic President Joe Biden's election victory.

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney blasts fellow Republicans after 'great replacement' mass shooting

U.S. Representative Liz Cheney called on fellow Republicans to reject white supremacism, days after a teenage gunman motivated by the right-wing "great replacement" theory allegedly killed 10 people in a racist shooting in western New York state. "The House GOP leadership has enabled white nationalism, white supremacy, and anti-semitism," Cheney, an outspoken Republican critic of former President Donald Trump and his allies in the House of Representatives, wrote on Twitter.

An oasis in underserved Buffalo neighborhood became killing field

For many people in the neighborhood, the Tops Friendly Market was an answer to prayers when it opened for business 19 years ago, providing an oasis of fresh groceries at affordable prices in the middle of an area long considered a "food desert."

Before Tops came, residents of the blocks around Jefferson Avenue in east-central Buffalo, New York - most of them Black people - had to travel for miles to find the kind of supermarket that suburban America takes for granted.

Explainer-What happened with Abbott baby formula that worsened a U.S. shortage?

Abbott Laboratories, the biggest U.S. supplier of powder infant formula including Similac, initiated a recall and closed its Sturgis, Michigan, manufacturing plant earlier this year after reports of serious bacterial infections in four infants. The recall and shutdown has worsened a baby formula shortage among multiple manufacturers that began with pandemic supply chain issues.

New York congressional map deals blow to Democrats' midterm hopes

A court-appointed expert released a draft New York congressional district map on Monday that is far less favorable to Democrats than the original plan adopted by lawmakers, likely dealing a blow to the party's prospects in November elections. Democratic majorities in the state legislature in February passed a map that would likely have won the party 22 of the state's 26 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. This would have partially countered new maps that favored Republicans in states such as Texas, Georgia and Florida as Democrats hope to maintain control of Congress in the elections.

U.S. eyes baby formula imports amid nationwide shortage

U.S. health regulators will announce action on baby formula imports as soon as Monday to address a nationwide shortage that has left parents scrambling to feed their babies, the Food and Drug Administration's chief said. FDA Commissioner Robert Califf provided no details, but President Joe Biden said last week he was working to allow more formula to come in from other countries.

