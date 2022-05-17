CBI books Karti Chidambaram over illegal gratification
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2022 09:43 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 09:37 IST
The CBI has registered a new case against Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, for allegedly receiving illegal gratification, officials said on Tuesday.
Following the registration of the FIR, the CBI on Tuesday morning started searches at nine premises of Chidambaram in Chennai and other cities in the country, they said.
