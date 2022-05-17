CBI books Karti Chidambaram over illegal gratification

The CBI has registered a new case against Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, for allegedly receiving illegal gratification, officials said on Tuesday.

Following the registration of the FIR, the CBI on Tuesday morning started searches at nine premises of Chidambaram in Chennai and other cities in the country, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)