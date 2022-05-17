Left Menu

CBI books Karti Chidambaram over illegal gratification

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2022 09:43 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 09:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The CBI has registered a new case against Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, for allegedly receiving illegal gratification, officials said on Tuesday.

Following the registration of the FIR, the CBI on Tuesday morning started searches at nine premises of Chidambaram in Chennai and other cities in the country, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

