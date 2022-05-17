President Kovind inaugurates street named after Ambedkar in Jamaican capital

President Ram Nath Kovind has inaugurated a street named in the honour of Dr B R Ambedkar here in the Jamaican capital and a monument highlighting the work of the architect of India's Constitution.

The newly-inaugurated avenue is the part of Tower Street in downtown Kingston, according to the Jamaica Information Service, a government agency responsible for disseminating information about government programmes, projects and services.

A monument highlighting the work of Dr Ambedkar was also unveiled by Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Desmond McKenzie and President Kovind, it said.

“President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated Dr Ambedkar Avenue in downtown Kingston in honour of Babasaheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar,” the President's office said on Twitter.

On the occasion, President Kovind said: “it fills me with great pride that one of the ablest sons of India has been recognised so far away from his home”.

“Dr B R Ambedkar is formally known as the architect of the Indian Constitution. He introduced progressive ideas for the social and economic empowerment of the depressed classes into the Indian Constitution. Dr Ambedkar educated and inspired the people towards the goal of removing inequality,” he said.

He noted that some people may wonder about the relevance of Dr Ambedkar to Jamaica.

“Let us always remember that icons like Dr Ambedkar and Marcus Garvey cannot be limited to just one nation or community. Their message of equality for all and their appeal to end all forms of discrimination has universal resonance.

“Therefore, Dr Ambedkar’s message is as relevant to Indians as it is to Jamaicans and to people in every part of the world,” Kovind said.

President Kovind, accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind, arrived here on Sunday on a state visit, the first by any Indian President to the Caribbean country.

The Presidential visit is happening in the 60th anniversary year of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Jamaica and India have friendly relations. Jamaica is also one of the Girmitya countries with a 70,000 strong Indian diaspora, which acts as a living bridge with India.

