Ukrainian president and German chancellor discuss war, Russia sanctions

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 17-05-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 14:26 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Image Credit: ANI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the situation on the front line of Ukraine's war with Russia on Tuesday and also the possibility of increasing sanctions pressure on Moscow. "Held productive talks with @Bundeskanzler. Discussed the situation on the frontline, further pressure on Russia, sanctions increase, the prospects of peace," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.

He added that Ukraine counted on further German help for his country's path to full membership in the European Union.

