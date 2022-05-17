Left Menu

Luxembourg: Turkey likely to let 2 join NATO

But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said they failed to take a clear stance against Kurdish militants and other groups that Ankara considers terrorists, and imposed military sanctions on Turkey.However, Luxembourgs long-serving Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn told Germanys Deutschlandfunk radio on Tuesday that he suspects Erdogan is merely pushing up the price for the two countries membership.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 17-05-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 14:44 IST
Luxembourg: Turkey likely to let 2 join NATO
  • Country:
  • Germany

Luxembourg's foreign minister says he doesn't believe Turkey will prevent Sweden and Finland from joining NATO, despite the Turkish president's stated objections.

All 30 current NATO members, among them Turkey, must agree to let the Nordic neighbours join. But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said they failed to take a “clear” stance against Kurdish militants and other groups that Ankara considers terrorists, and imposed military sanctions on Turkey.

However, Luxembourg's long-serving Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn told Germany's Deutschlandfunk radio on Tuesday that he suspects Erdogan is merely “pushing up the price” for the two countries' membership. He said: “At the end of the day, I am convinced that Turkey can't slam the brakes on this.” Asselborn added that “this will take some time, I hope not too long.” He pointed to Turkey's removal in 2019 from the U.S.-led F35 stealth fighter jet programme and the possibility of Ankara getting F-16 fighter jets from the U.S.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022