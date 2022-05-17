Vijayan visits UAE consulate to convey Kerala's condolences over demise of Abu Dhabi ruler

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday visited the UAE Consulate here to offer Kerala's condolences over the recent demise of the ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Later, the CM shared photos of his consulate visit on his social media handles.

''On behalf of the Government of Kerala and all Keralites around the world, CM @pinarayivijayan paid tributes to the late President of the UAE, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, at the @keralauaecon in Thiruvananthapuram,'' the CMO tweeted.

Vijayan earlier expressed ''deep'' sorrow over the death of the UAE ruler who had always kept a warm relationship with Kerala.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan who has always kept cordial relations with Kerala. He was a visionary leader who played a key role in modernizing the Emirates. His contributions will be remembered forever," the Chief Minister had noted.

