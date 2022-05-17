Left Menu

Japan and U.S. preparing statement promising to 'deter' China - Nikkei

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 17-05-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 15:16 IST
Japan and U.S. preparing statement promising to 'deter' China - Nikkei
  • Japan

Japan and the United States have started preparing a statement that promises the two countries will cooperate to "deter" and respond to China, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The statement is being prepared ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden's summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida set for May 23, it added.

