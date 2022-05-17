Japan and U.S. preparing statement promising to 'deter' China - Nikkei

Japan and the United States have started preparing a statement that promises the two countries will cooperate to "deter" and respond to China, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The statement is being prepared ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden's summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida set for May 23, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)