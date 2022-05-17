Left Menu

Man arrested for raping physically disabled woman

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 17-05-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 15:22 IST
Man arrested for raping physically disabled woman
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tribal man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a physically disabled woman in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a police officer said.

The woman had gone to Kandidumri jungle to collect firewood when the accused gagged her mouth and raped her on May 13, Officer-in-Charge of Gurabanda police station, Prenan Sharma said.

Asked about the reason for filing the FIR three days (May 16) after the incident, Sharma said the victim was scared as the accused threatened her with dire consequences if she dares to open up her mouth about the incident.

The victim did not even inform her family members about the incident out of fear.

Tudu was married but his wife left him three years ago.

The woman registered the FIR on Monday, the officer said, adding that police swung into action and nabbed Tudu from his house when he was planning to flee in the early hours of Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022