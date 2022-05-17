Left Menu

Kamra's 'doctored' video of boy singing for PM: NCPCR summons Twitter for not filing action report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 15:51 IST
Kamra's 'doctored' video of boy singing for PM: NCPCR summons Twitter for not filing action report
  • Country:
  • India

The country's apex child rights body NCPCR has summoned Twitter India's communications director on Wednesday for not submitting an action taken report against comedian Kunal Kamra for posting a ''doctored'' video of a boy singing a patriotic song for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Germany visit earlier this month.

On May 5, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights had sought action against Kamra for tweeting the ''doctored'' video.

The Commission has now asked Director, Twitter Communications India, to appear on Wednesday with the details of the action taken report. ''A letter in this regard was sent to your good offices dated 05.05.2022 calling for an ATR (action taken report) in the instant complaint within 7 days or receipt of the letter.

''However, no such ATR has been yet received by the Commission,'' the NCPCR said in the letter sent on Tuesday.

Kamra had shared the purported video of Modi's interaction in Germany with the child but he replaced the song that the boy sang -- 'Janmabhoomi Bharat' -- with ''Mehengayi daayan khaaye jaat hain'', a Bollywood song about price rise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022