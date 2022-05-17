Pak govt to probe allegations of undue favours given to university launched by Imran Khan

The Pakistan government has announced to initiate an investigation into the allegations that undue favors, in terms of cash and land, were given to a university launched by ousted prime minister Imran Khan during his tenure.

The Abdul Qadar University was launched in 2019 by Khan in Sohawa town in Punjab province. During the groundbreaking ceremony of the university, the former prime minister had said that the private university would be run on donations by philanthropists contributing to the national cause to broaden the educational base.

Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told the National Assembly on Monday that Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and her friend Farah Gogi are the trustees of the university.

Announcing that the government will initiate a probe into the allegations that undue favors were given to the university in terms of cash and land by Khan, Asif claimed that while Rs 500 million cash and 450 kanals of land were given to the university, Farah was also given 200 kanals of land, the News International newspaper reported on Tuesday.

"We also ask Imran Khan to explain these favors," he said.

Gogi, who is charged with corruption during the tenure of the previous government, has reportedly fled to Dubai.

The defense minister said only 32 students of Management Sciences are studying in the university's department, which is affiliated with the Government College University.

The defense minister told the House that Khan received these benefits in terms of cash and land for giving undue favor of Rs 45 billion to the owner of a housing scheme.

Asif said the National Crime Agency (NCI) of the UK detected 150 million pounds (Rs 45 billion) of unexplained or laundered money owned by Malik Riaz Hussain, owner of Bahria Town, in the UK.

"This amount as told to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) by NAB has been shown as recovery," he said.

He said the amount was remitted to the Pakistan government but at the behest of then prime minister Khan, the amount was adjusted against the fine imposed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan on the owner of the housing scheme.

He said the UK government, along with canceling visas of the owner of the housing scheme, also banned his entry into the UK for 10 years. He told the House that the Pakistan government would also take up the matter with the UK authorities.

