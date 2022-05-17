Left Menu

BJP MLC Malkapure appointed to perform duties of K'taka Legislative Council Chairman

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-05-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 16:36 IST
BJP MLC Malkapure appointed to perform duties of K'taka Legislative Council Chairman
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday appointed senior BJP MLC Raghunath Rao Malkapure to perform the duties as the Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council until a new person is elected to the post.

The appointment was necessitated as Basavaraj Horatti resigned as Chairman on Monday, and also the post of Deputy Chairman is lying vacant.

''In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 184 of the Constitution of India, I, Thaawarchand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka, do hereby appoint Raghunath Rao Malkapure, Member of the Legislative Council to perform the duties of the Office of the Chairman of the Legislative Council with effect from 17.05.2022 until a Chairman is duly elected by the House,'' the official notification said.

Malkapure, who hails from Bidar district, is a two time MLC. He had also served in various party positions.

''This is for the first time such an appointment has happened, as the post of both Chairman and Deputy Chairman were vacant,'' Horatti said.

Horatti, who resigned as Chairman and MLC on Monday, will be joining BJP soon, and is expected to be the party's candidate for the upcoming MLC polls from West Teachers’ constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022