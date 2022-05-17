Left Menu

Uganda says it will end its operations in eastern Congo in two weeks

Yoweri Museveni Image Credit: Twitter (@KagutaMuseveni)
Uganda will end its military operations in the east of the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo in two weeks, the military's commander of land forces and son of President Yoweri Museveni said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Using the code name for the operation, Muhoozi Kainerugaba said in a Twitter post: "Operation Shujaa will officially cease in about 2 weeks according to our original agreement."

