Left Menu

German's Scholz confident Turkey will back Finland, Sweden joining NATO

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 17-05-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 18:03 IST
German's Scholz confident Turkey will back Finland, Sweden joining NATO
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday he was confident that Turkey would support Finland and Sweden in their bid to join the NATO defence alliance, adding Germany would push for a swift accession.

The EU is already committed to support Finland and Sweden, said Scholz at a news conference with Liechtenstein's prime minister, adding that Germany would strengthen its military contacts with the two Nordic countries, which have been neutral.

Turkey surprised its NATO allies last week by saying it would not view the applications of Sweden and Finland positively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022