N. Ireland's DUP give cautious welcome to UK's post-Brexit trade plan

The leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, Jeffrey Donaldson, said that he would take a "graduated and cautious approach" on UK's planned legislation to override parts of the Brexit deal.

"We hope to see progress on a bill in order to deal with these matters in days and weeks, not months. And as the legislation progresses, we will take a graduated and cautious approach," Donaldson told parliament on Tuesday.

He initially welcomed the planned legislation, describing it as "decisive action".

