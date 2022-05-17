Left Menu

N. Ireland's DUP give cautious welcome to UK's post-Brexit trade plan

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-05-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 18:03 IST
The leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, Jeffrey Donaldson, said that he would take a "graduated and cautious approach" on UK's planned legislation to override parts of the Brexit deal.

"We hope to see progress on a bill in order to deal with these matters in days and weeks, not months. And as the legislation progresses, we will take a graduated and cautious approach," Donaldson told parliament on Tuesday.

He initially welcomed the planned legislation, describing it as "decisive action".

