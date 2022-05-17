Biden to meet Sweden, Finland leaders at White House -statement
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-05-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 18:09 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden will host the leaders of Sweden and Finland at the White House on Thursday to discuss their NATO applications, the White House said in a statement.
Biden, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, and Finland President Sauli Niinistö will also discuss "European security, as well as strengthening our close partnerships across a range of global issues and support for Ukraine," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Finland will decide to apply for NATO membership on May 12, says Iltalehti newspaper
Ice hockey-Finland, Sweden to drop players from Russian league teams
Sweden to re-open embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday
Germany would support Finland, Sweden NATO bid - Scholz
EXPLAINER-What you need to know about Finland's and Sweden's path to NATO membership