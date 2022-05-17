US Domestic News Roundup: California law requiring women on company boards struck down; California church shooter upset over Taiwan-China tensions -police and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

California law requiring women on company boards struck down

A state court judge found California's law requiring publicly held companies to include women on their boards unconstitutional, dealing another blow to the state's push to diversify corporate leadership. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis issued the decision on Friday in favor of three California taxpayers who sought to block the enforcement of the law, according to a copy of the ruling.

California church shooter upset over Taiwan-China tensions -police

The man accused of killing a doctor and wounding five other people in a shooting at a Taiwanese-American church banquet in California methodically planned the attack because he was upset over Chinese-Taiwanese tensions, authorities said on Monday. The suspect, David Chou, 68, chained the doors and placed glue in the locks at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, California, about 45 miles (72 km) southeast of Los Angeles, before opening fire inside the church on Sunday, Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said Monday.

U.S. retail sales increase strongly in April

U.S. retail sales increased solidly in April as consumers bought motor vehicles amid an improvement in supply and frequented restaurants, showing no signs of demand letting up despite high inflation. Retail sales rose 0.9% last month, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Data for March was revised higher to show sales advancing 1.4% instead of 0.7% as previously reported.

A former top Republican lawmaker in Colorado received leak of voting data

A former Republican minority leader of the Colorado legislature is among the recipients of a trove of sensitive voting data leaked by a county official working with activists seeking to prove President Donald Trump's false stolen-election claims, according to court records reviewed by Reuters. The revelation indicates the breach of ballot data in Elbert County was wider than previously understood. The case, now being investigated by the Colorado secretary of state, is one of at least nine unauthorized attempts to access voting-system data around the United States, at least eight of which involved Republican officials or activists seeking evidence to delegitimize Democratic President Joe Biden's election victory.

Pennsylvania, North Carolina midterm primaries latest test of Trump's sway

Voters in Pennsylvania and North Carolina will pick nominees in critical U.S. Senate and gubernatorial contests on Tuesday that provide another test of former President Donald Trump's sway with Republican voters ahead of November's midterm elections. Idaho's incumbent Republican governor also faces a Trump-backed primary rival, while Trump ally Madison Cawthorn, a first-term Republican congressman who has generated numerous controversies, hopes to fend off a primary challenge in North Carolina.

Suspect arrested in Koreatown salon shooting, Dallas police say

Dallas police on Tuesday said a suspect has been arrested in last week's Koreatown hair salon shooting that wounded three women in an incident that echoed last year's Atlanta-area shooting rampage that killed people of Asian descent. The suspect, who was not identified, was being interviewed and processed, the Dallas Police Department said in a tweet early Tuesday morning.

Yellen calls on allies to step up funding for Ukraine

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called for U.S. allies to step up financial support for Ukraine on Tuesday, saying that funds announced so far would not be sufficient for the country's short-term needs as it battles a Russian invasion.

"Ukraine's financing needs are significant," Yellen said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Brussels Economic Forum, adding that the country's government continued to function, due to the ingenuity and bravery of its officials.

Madison Cawthorn tests limits of Republicans' patience in N. Carolina primary

The antic-ridden career of Republican U.S. Representative Madison Cawthorn comes down to the wire in North Carolina on Tuesday, as voters choose whether the keep the conservative firebrand in office after a string of self-inflicted controversies. A nude video, claims of being invited to a cocaine-fueled Washington orgy by leaders he respected, two attempts to carry a gun onto an airplane and calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy a "thug" in the midst of a Russian invasion have turned key colleagues against the 26-year-old, who is Congress's youngest member.

Baby formula makers ramp up U.S. supplies to tackle shortage

Top baby formula makers Reckitt Benckiser and Nestle have ramped up supplies to the United States to resolve a shortage that has emptied shelves and caused panic among parents. Baby formula aisles at U.S. supermarkets have been decimated since top U.S. manufacturer Abbott Laboratories in February recalled formulas after complaints of bacterial infections.

In Buffalo, Biden to meet victims' families after white supremacist shooting

President Joe Biden will travel to New York State on Tuesday to console families of victims of a white teenage gunman who targeted a Black community, as the racist violence that inspired his presidential run continues to plague the United States. Biden will travel to Buffalo, New York, where authorities say Payton Gendron, 18, carried out an act of "racially motivated violent extremism" when he opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle on Saturday at the Tops Friendly Market in a predominantly African-American neighborhood of Buffalo. He struck 13 people with gunfire, killing 10.

