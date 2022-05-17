Mexican president calls U.S. embargo on Cuba "genocidal policy"
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 17-05-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 19:32 IST
- Mexico
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday the U.S. embargo on Cuba was "genocidal policy."
Lopez Obrador, who was speaking at a regular government news conference, has repeatedly called for the United States to end the embargo, and visited Cuba earlier this month.
