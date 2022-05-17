Left Menu

Mexican president calls U.S. embargo on Cuba "genocidal policy"

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 17-05-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 19:32 IST
Mexican president calls U.S. embargo on Cuba "genocidal policy"
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday the U.S. embargo on Cuba was "genocidal policy."

Lopez Obrador, who was speaking at a regular government news conference, has repeatedly called for the United States to end the embargo, and visited Cuba earlier this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022