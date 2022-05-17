PM Modi to host India's Deaflympics contingent
I will be hosting the entire contingent at my residence on the morning of the 21st, Modi tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the Indian contingent for its best ever performance at the recently concluded Deaflympics, and said he will be hosting them at his residence on May 21.
India wrapped up its campaign in the 24th Deaflympics in Caxais do Sul, Brazil winning 8 gold, one silver and 8 bronze medals.
''Congrats to the Indian contingent for the best ever performance at the recently concluded Deaflympics! Every athlete of our contingent is an inspiration for our fellow citizens. I will be hosting the entire contingent at my residence on the morning of the 21st,'' Modi tweeted.
