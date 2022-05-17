Left Menu

PM Modi to host India's Deaflympics contingent

I will be hosting the entire contingent at my residence on the morning of the 21st, Modi tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 19:37 IST
PM Modi to host India's Deaflympics contingent
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the Indian contingent for its best ever performance at the recently concluded Deaflympics, and said he will be hosting them at his residence on May 21.

India wrapped up its campaign in the 24th Deaflympics in Caxais do Sul, Brazil winning 8 gold, one silver and 8 bronze medals.

''Congrats to the Indian contingent for the best ever performance at the recently concluded Deaflympics! Every athlete of our contingent is an inspiration for our fellow citizens. I will be hosting the entire contingent at my residence on the morning of the 21st,'' Modi tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022