UK finance minister Sunak says no option off the table on windfall taxes

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-05-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 19:37 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday if energy companies didn't reinvest profits back into jobs, growth and energy security then no option is off the table when it comes to the possibility of introducing windfall taxes.

"And what we want to see are energy companies who have made extraordinary profits at a time of acutely elevated prices, investing those profits back into British jobs. Growth and energy security," Sunak said in parliament on the issue of windfall taxes.

"But as I have been clear, and as I have said repeatedly, if that doesn't happen soon and at significant scale, then no option is off the table."

