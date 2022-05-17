Left Menu

After SC order on local bodies OBC quota, Goa Cong seeks postponement of panchayat polls

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 17-05-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 19:54 IST
The Congress on Tuesday said panchayat polls in Goa must be postponed by four months so that members of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) do not face injustice.

The tenure of these panchayats culminates on June 19, but the state government wants to take legal opinion before the announcement of dates for polls in view of a Supreme Court order on OBC quota in local bodies.

On May 10, the Supreme Court had held that no reservation for Other Backward Classes can be provisioned until the triple test formality, including setting up a dedicated commission to conduct a contemporaneous rigorous empirical inquiry into the nature and implications of the backwardness qua local bodies within the state, is followed ''in all respects''.

''The OBC Commission in Goa is defunct. The state government should reactivate it and get the data needed to reserve wards for OBCs. We do not OBC communities to face injustice. The state election commission must postpone panchayat polls by four months,'' Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo told reporters.

