Sweden and Finland to hand in NATO applications on Wednesday, Swedish PM says
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 17-05-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 20:00 IST
- Country:
- Sweden
Sweden and Finland will on Wednesday hand in their respective applications to NATO to join the organisation, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Tuesday.
"In Sweden and Finland we also agree to go hand in hand through this entire process and we will tomorrow together file the application," she told a joint news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in the Swedish capital.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Finnish
- Magdalena Andersson
- Finland
- NATO
- Swedish
- Sweden
- Sauli Niinisto
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Finland will decide to apply for NATO membership on May 12, says Iltalehti newspaper
Finland's Fennovoima terminates contract to build Hanhikivi-1 NPP with Russia's Rosatom
Finland's Fennovoima ends Rosatom contract for nuclear power plant
Finland's Fennovoima ends Rosatom contract for nuclear power plant
Ice hockey-Finland, Sweden to drop players from Russian league teams