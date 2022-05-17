Left Menu

Sweden and Finland to hand in NATO applications on Wednesday, Swedish PM says

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 17-05-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 20:00 IST
  • Sweden

Sweden and Finland will on Wednesday hand in their respective applications to NATO to join the organisation, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Tuesday.

"In Sweden and Finland we also agree to go hand in hand through this entire process and we will tomorrow together file the application," she told a joint news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in the Swedish capital.

