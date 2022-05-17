Saudi vice defense minister to discuss Yemen truce on Washington visit
Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 22:08 IST
Saudi Arabia's Vice Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman will discuss a truce in Yemen and the Ukraine crisis with White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan during a visit to Washington on Tuesday, the National Security Council said.
He will also meet with senior defense and State Department officials.
