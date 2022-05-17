Left Menu

Biden says will keep up efforts to curb gun violence

We have a problem with domestic terrorism. It's real."

Reuters | Buffalo | Updated: 17-05-2022 22:45 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday said it will be difficult to push through any gun control measures but that he will not give up on enacting changes to curb such violence, saying he and fellow Americans have got to press lawmakers to act.

"I've got to convince the Congress," he told reporters as he departed Buffalo after meeting with relatives of those killed or injured in Saturday's shooting.

"Part of what the country has to do is look in the mirror, that's the reality. We have a problem with domestic terrorism. It's real."

