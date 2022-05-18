Left Menu

Libya's Bashagha to base govt in Sirte from Wednesday, he says

Reuters | Benghazi | Updated: 18-05-2022 01:23 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 01:23 IST
Libya's parliament-appointed prime minister Fathi Bashagha will base his government in Sirte from Wednesday, he said in a speech after a rival administration that refuses to cede power repulsed his attempt to enter the capital Tripoli on Tuesday morning.

Libya has had two governments since March when the parliament appointed Bashagha as prime minister despite the incumbent, Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, saying the move was illegitimate and refusing to step aside.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

