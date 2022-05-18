U.S. sues to compel former casino magnate Wynn to register as agent of China
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2022 02:45 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 02:45 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday sued former Wynn Resorts CEO Steve Wynn to compel him to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act as an agent of China.
The department said Wynn had contacted then-President Donald Trump and members of his administration in 2017 to convey China's request to cancel the visa or otherwise remove a Chinese businessperson who had sought political asylum in the United States.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The U.S. Justice Department
- China
- Donald Trump
- United States
- Chinese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China reports 6,074 new COVID cases on May 2, down from previous day
China envoy vows to play 'constructive role' amid tensions on Korean peninsula
China reports 368 new local COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths
2 more survivors found 3 days after China building collapse
U.S. relieved as China appears to heed warnings on Russia