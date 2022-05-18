U.S. sues to compel former casino magnate Wynn to register as agent of China

The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday sued former Wynn Resorts CEO Steve Wynn to compel him to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act as an agent of China.

The department said Wynn had contacted then-President Donald Trump and members of his administration in 2017 to convey China's request to cancel the visa or otherwise remove a Chinese businessperson who had sought political asylum in the United States.

