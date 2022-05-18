Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Mariupol defenders surrender to Russia but their fate is uncertain

More than 250 Ukrainian fighters surrendered to Russian forces at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol after weeks of desperate resistance, bringing an end to the most devastating siege of Russia's war in Ukraine and allowing President Vladimir Putin to claim a rare victory in his faltering campaign. Even as the Kremlin prepares to take full control of the ruins of Mariupol, it faces the growing prospect of defeat in its bid to conquer all of Ukraine's eastern Donbas because its badly mauled forces lack the manpower for significant advances, some analysts of the Russian campaign said.

U.S. calls for Taiwan's inclusion at upcoming WHO assembly

Taiwan should be allowed to attend a World Health Organization assembly next week, the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday, arguing the democratically governed island's exclusion at China's behest was unwarranted and a concern for global health. Taiwan is excluded from most global bodies, including the WHO, because of objections from China, which considers it one of its provinces and not a separate country.

Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study

Worsening outdoor air pollution and toxic lead poisoning have kept global deaths from environmental contamination at an estimated 9 million per year since 2015 – countering modest progress made in tackling pollution elsewhere, a team of scientists reported Tuesday. Air pollution from industry processes along with urbanization drove a 7% increase in pollution-related deaths from 2015 to 2019, according to the scientists’ analysis of data on global mortality and pollution levels.

U.S. business groups criticize Biden's Taiwan arms sales policy

U.S. business groups on Tuesday criticized the Biden administration's Taiwan arms sales policy, arguing in a public letter that it was too restrictive and failed to address challenges posed by China's military to the democratic island. Successive U.S. administrations have pushed Taiwan to modernize its military to become a "porcupine" that is hard for China to attack, advocating the sale of inexpensive, mobile, and survivable – or "asymmetric" – weapons that could outlast any initial assault by China's larger military.

China Eastern crash probe eyes intentional action - sources

Investigators probing the crash of a China Eastern Airlines jet are examining whether it was due to intentional action taken on the flight deck, with no evidence so far of a technical malfunction, two people briefed on the matter said. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier Tuesday that flight data from one the Boeing 737-800's black boxes indicated that someone in the cockpit intentionally crashed the plane, citing people familiar with U.S. officials' preliminary assessment.

Canadians not preoccupied with constitutional change, PM says as Prince Charles, Camilla start tour

Canadians are not preoccupied with constitutional change, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters as Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla kicked off their Canadian tour in the eastern province of Newfoundland on Tuesday. "When I hear from Canadians about the things they're preoccupied about, and the things they want their governments to work on, it's not about constitutional change," he said.

N.Korean leader Kim slams officials' 'immature' response amid COVID outbreak

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un slammed his country's response to its first officially confirmed COVID-19 outbreak as "immature," accusing government officials of inadequacies and inertia as fever cases swept the country, state media reported on Wednesday. North Korea reported 232,880 more people with fever symptoms, and six more deaths after the country's first admission of the COVID outbreak last week. It did not say how many people had tested positive for COVID-19.

Finland and Sweden hold out hope Turkey's NATO objections can be overcome

Finland and Sweden voiced optimism on Tuesday that common ground can be found with Turkey over its objections to them joining NATO amid a flurry of diplomatic activity aimed at smoothing their path into the 30-nation alliance. Turkey surprised many NATO allies on Monday by saying it would not support membership for Sweden and Finland after the two countries took the widely anticipated step of agreeing to apply to join the U.S.-led alliance this week.

Putin takes Mariupol, but wider Donbas victory slipping from reach

Even as the Kremlin prepares to take full control of the ruins of Mariupol city, it faces the growing prospect of defeat in its bid to conquer all of Ukraine's eastern Donbas because its badly mauled forces lack the manpower for significant advances. Russian President Vladimir Putin may have to decide whether to send in more troops and hardware to replenish his dramatically weakened invasion force as an influx of modern Western weaponry bolsters Ukraine's combat power, analysts say.

Cubans cheer Biden move to ease restrictions, U.S. reaction muted

Cubans in Havana on Tuesday celebrated the Biden administration's decision to ease Trump-era restrictions on remittances and travel to the island, a crack in the door that comes as its government wrestles with economic crisis and a mass exodus of its citizens to the United States. The measures, announced on Monday, mark the most significant changes in U.S. policy to Cuba since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, but stop well short of the historic rapprochement under former President Barack Obama.

