Trump-endorsed Ted Budd wins Republican primary for North Carolina's Senate seat

U.S. congressman Ted Budd, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, defeated former North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory in the Republican primary in the race to succeed retiring U.S. Senator Richard Burr, Edison Research projected on Tuesday. Budd's victory - a sign of Trump's continued influence in the party - means he will face a Democratic candidate in the Nov. 8 general election. Burr is a Republican.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2022 05:27 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 05:27 IST
  • United States

Budd's victory - a sign of Trump's continued influence in the party - means he will face a Democratic candidate in the Nov. 8 general election. The race is crucial to Republican hopes of regaining control of a Senate narrowly held by President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats. Burr is a Republican. (Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Will Dunham and Ross Colvin)

