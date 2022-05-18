Left Menu

Fetterman wins Democratic nomination in Pennsylvania Senate race

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, a progressive who disclosed he had a stroke last week, defeated centrist congressman Conor Lamb in the party's U.S. Senate primary, Edison Research projected on Tuesday. Fetterman now faces a Republican candidate in the Nov. 8 general election to determine the successor to retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey.

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, a progressive who disclosed he had a stroke last week, defeated centrist congressman Conor Lamb in the party's U.S. Senate primary, Edison Research projected on Tuesday.

Fetterman now faces a Republican candidate in the Nov. 8 general election to determine the successor to retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey. The race is pivotal in Democratic hopes of retaining their slim majority in the Senate. The Democratic primary was seen as a test of which wing of the party will hold sway heading into the general election.

Fetterman said on Sunday he had suffered a stroke last week but was on his "way to a full recovery." His campaign said on Tuesday he successfully had a pacemaker installed to address irregular heart rhythms that caused the stroke. (Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Will Dunham and Ross Colvin)

