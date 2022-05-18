Idaho Governor Little fends off Trump-backed challenger for Republican gubernatorial nomination
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2022 09:43 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 09:39 IST
- Country:
- United States
Idaho Governor Brad Little defeated Republican gubernatorial primary challenger Janice McGeachin, the state's No. 2 elected official who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Edison Research projected on Tuesday.
Little will likely face educator Stephen Heidt, a Democrat, and independent anti-government activist Ammon Bundy in the Nov. 8 general election.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Republican
- Democrat
- Janice McGeachin
- Idaho
- Donald Trump
- Brad Little
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Capitol riot panel requests information from three Republican lawmakers
'Do something Democrats,' abortion rights supporters chant at U.S. Supreme Court
Republicans, Democrats must condemn smear campaign against Indo-American politicians
Ohio U.S. Senate primary poses a test of Trump's grip on Republican voters
U.S. Supreme Court potential shock move on abortion sets Democrats scrambling