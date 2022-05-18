Left Menu

Idaho Governor Little fends off Trump-backed challenger for Republican gubernatorial nomination

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2022 09:43 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 09:39 IST
Idaho Governor Little fends off Trump-backed challenger for Republican gubernatorial nomination
Brad Little Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Idaho Governor Brad Little defeated Republican gubernatorial primary challenger Janice McGeachin, the state's No. 2 elected official who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Edison Research projected on Tuesday.

Little will likely face educator Stephen Heidt, a Democrat, and independent anti-government activist Ammon Bundy in the Nov. 8 general election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

 United States
2
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Ireland to play Maori All Blacks in mid-week clashes; Golf-Woods back in PGA spotlight, Mickelson still in the shadows and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Ireland to play Maori All Blacks in mid-week clas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022