PM Modi greets Deve Gowda on birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted former PM H D Deve Gowda on his 89th birthday. Modi tweeted, Birthday greetings to our former PM and respected statesman Shri H D Devegowda Ji. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2022 10:09 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 10:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted former PM H D Deve Gowda on his 89th birthday. The former Karnataka chief minister was prime minister for over 11 months between 1996 and 1997 when a coalition of parties, named United Front, was in power with the support of the Congress. Modi tweeted ''Birthday greetings to our former PM and respected statesman Shri H D Devegowda Ji. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shri H D Devegowda Ji
- Narendra Modi
- Congress
- Karnataka
- Modi
- United Front
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi viral video: Congress says 'it's still not a crime to attend marriage celebration'
US Domestic News Roundup: Maryland Apple store employees launch union drive - Washington Post; Factbox-Four races to watch in Ohio's primaries for U.S. Congress, governor and more
FACTBOX-Four races to watch in Ohio's primaries for U.S. Congress, governor
Congress MLA from Gujarat joins BJP after resignition
FACTBOX-Four key races in Ohio's primaries for U.S. Congress, governor