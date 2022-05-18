Left Menu

PM Modi greets Deve Gowda on birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted former PM H D Deve Gowda on his 89th birthday. Modi tweeted, Birthday greetings to our former PM and respected statesman Shri H D Devegowda Ji. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2022 10:09 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 10:06 IST
PM Modi greets Deve Gowda on birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted former PM H D Deve Gowda on his 89th birthday. The former Karnataka chief minister was prime minister for over 11 months between 1996 and 1997 when a coalition of parties, named United Front, was in power with the support of the Congress. Modi tweeted ''Birthday greetings to our former PM and respected statesman Shri H D Devegowda Ji. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

 United States
2
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Ireland to play Maori All Blacks in mid-week clashes; Golf-Woods back in PGA spotlight, Mickelson still in the shadows and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Ireland to play Maori All Blacks in mid-week clas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022