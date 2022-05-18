Left Menu

Australia's Opposition leader says he will travel to Quad if wins election

Australia's Opposition Labor leader Anthony Albanese said if he wins Saturday's general election he will travel to Tokyo for a meeting of the Quad group of the United States, Japan and India, scheduled just three days later.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 18-05-2022 10:47 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 10:40 IST
Australia's Opposition leader says he will travel to Quad if wins election
Anthony Albanese Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's Opposition Labor leader Anthony Albanese said if he wins Saturday's general election he will travel to Tokyo for a meeting of the Quad group of the United States, Japan, and India, scheduled just three days later. Center-left Labor's lead over the Prime Minister Scott Morrison's Liberal-National government has shrunk to 51-49% on a two-party preferred basis from 54-46% two weeks ago, a poll for the Sydney Morning Herald showed, while a Guardian poll indicated it had dipped a point to 48%.

Addressing the National Press Club in Canberra in the final days of the campaign, Albanese said Australia's alliance with the United States, regional relationships, and multilateral groups like the Quad would be the foreign policy pillars of a Labor government. There would be no change in Australia's China policy, he said, but Labor held a "common view" with the Biden Administration on climate change and would do more on climate to improve its standing in the region, particularly the Pacific.

"The first thing I will be doing is meeting with our allies... Meeting with President Biden, meeting with Prime Minister Kishida, meeting with Narendra Modi next week - that is my priority," he said, referring to the U.S., Japan, and India leaders. If Labor wins Saturday's election, Albanese and its foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong would need to be sworn into office by Monday to travel to Tokyo for Tuesday's meeting of the Quad security grouping, The Australian newspaper reported.

This timing could be challenging if the election vote is close, and results are delayed. Australia's relationship with China would "remain a challenging one regardless of who wins the election", Albanese said, adding Labor would maintain consistency on China policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

 United States
2
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Ireland to play Maori All Blacks in mid-week clashes; Golf-Woods back in PGA spotlight, Mickelson still in the shadows and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Ireland to play Maori All Blacks in mid-week clas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022