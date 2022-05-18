DK Shivakumar alleges Karnataka government for 'non conduct of Panchayat elections' by KSEC

The Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Wednesday, held the state government responsible for the 'non-conduct of Panchayat elections' in the state and expressed his concerns regarding Karnataka State Election Commission's urgent petition in the High Court questioning "if we can still call ourselves 'democracy'." The state EC has filed an urgent petition in the High Court that cited its inability to hold Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections as the State government has taken away its powers.

"Given the present state of affairs in the region and the country and the current petition by the State EC, how far would it be alright to call ourselves a democracy," he questioned. "But when the Election Commission itself says the government has taken away its powers, can we call ourselves a democracy?" he asked.

While highlighting the constitutional validity of the state EC in an official statement, Shivakumar remarked that the Election Commission has autonomy and independence under the Constitution, and hoped the judiciary "to set things right." (ANI)

