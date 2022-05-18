Left Menu

Inflation, unemployment making new records under 'failed' governance of Centre: Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday targeted the BJP-led government at the Centre over the issue of inflation, saying it is looting peoples income. The WPI inflation has remained in double digits for the 13th consecutive month since April last year.The Congress party and its leaders have been attacking the government over the issue of rising prices and unemployment.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-05-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 12:57 IST
Inflation, unemployment making new records under 'failed' governance of Centre: Pilot
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (Photo/ ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday targeted the BJP-led government at the Centre over the issue of inflation, saying it is ''looting'' people's income. The wholesale price-based inflation soared to a record high of 15.08 percent in April mainly on account of spiraling prices of food, fuel, and other commodities.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) at 15.08 percent is the highest in the new series. The WPI inflation has remained in double digits for the 13th consecutive month since April last year.

The Congress party and its leaders have been attacking the government over the issue of rising prices and unemployment. In a tweet, Pilot said, ''Inflation and unemployment are making new records day by day under the directionless and failed governance of the Central Government. With the wholesale inflation registering 15.08% in the month of April, the inflation in the country has reached the highest level of 24 years''.

The former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan said, ''BJP, which looted people's earnings and savings, has become the culprit of every citizen.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

 United States
2
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global
4
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022