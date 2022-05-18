President Ram Nath Kovind to inaugurate 'National Women Legislators’ Conference-2022'

President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the two-day National Women Legislators' Conference-2022, organized by the Kerala Assembly, at the legislative complex here on May 26.

The event, being conducted as part of the nationwide celebrations planned under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' marking the 75th anniversary of India's independence, would be attended by women representatives from various legislative bodies across the country including both Houses of Parliament and state legislative assemblies and councils.

Announcing the event at a press conference here, state Assembly speaker M B Rajesh said besides women ministers of the union and state governments, women speakers, deputy speakers, and MPs and MLAs would be the delegates of the event.

It is for the first time in the country that a conference of women representatives is organized on such a large scale at the national level, he noted.

The two-day conference would discuss various topics of contemporary relevance centered on women's rights, gender equality, ample women's representation in decision-making bodies, and so on, apart from the inaugural and valedictory sessions and a field trip on the third day.

Gujarat Assembly Speaker Nimaben Acharya, Lok Sabha MP, Kanimozhi, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, and former Rajya Sabha member Brinda Karat would be the speakers in the session ''Constitution and Women's Rights''.

MPs Supriya Sule and Jebi Methar and former MP Subhashini Ali would be the panelists in the session which discusses the ''Role of Women in India's Freedom Struggle'' while West Bengal minister Shashi Panja, MP Jaya Bachchan, Delhi Assembly deputy speaker Rakhi Birla and Kerala High Court justice Anu Sivaraman would be the speakers of the session ''Women's Rights and Legal Gaps''.

Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri, Telangana MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla, and National Federation of India Women general secretary Annie Raja would share their thoughts on the final day session ''Under Representation of Women in Decision Making Bodies''.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, on May 27, would inaugurate the valedictory session in which state Devaswom and Parliamentary Affairs Minister K Radhakrishnan would deliver the keynote address. The state-level inauguration of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations was already done by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan last August.

