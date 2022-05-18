Left Menu

Left front wins in 24 out of 42 wards in local body by-polls in Kerala

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-05-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 15:46 IST
The Left front won in 24 out of the 42 wards across 12 districts of Kerala where by-elections were held recently, an outcome that would boost its confidence in the run-up to the by-poll for the Thrikkakara assembly constituency scheduled at the end of this month.

Besides the Left front, the BJP-led NDA too has a cause for cheer as it won in six wards in the local body by-elections, to which the results were announced on Wednesday.

Reacting to the results, BJP state president K Surendran told reporters that it was an important outcome for the party in the run-up to the by-election in Thrikkakara constituency.

He said three out of the six wards won by BJP are in the constituencies neighbouring Thrikkakara, which indicates the mindset of the people of that constituency.

The Congress-led UDF, on the other hand, lost in eight wards which were with it earlier. However, it won in 12 out of the 42 wards where by-polls were held.

