Greetings to former PM Deve Gowda pour in; Narendra Modi calls him respected statesman

Greetings to former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda poured in on his 89th birthday on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes, calling Gowda a respected statesman.

Gowda served as the 11th Prime Minister from June 1, 1996, to April 21, 1997, after emerging as the leader of the 13-party United Front, which was supported by Congress from outside.

He was the 14th Chief Minister of Karnataka from 1994 to 1996.

Popularly known as ''Mannina Maga'' (son of the soil), Gowda is the only Kannadiga and second South Indian after P V Narasimha Rao to have occupied the top post.

''Birthday greetings to our former PM and respected statesman Shri @H_D_Devegowda Ji. May Almighty bless him with long and healthy life,'' Modi said in a tweet.

Gowda, in his reply to Modi's wishes, tweeted: ''Thank you, Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi aware. I genuinely appreciate your time and heartfelt wishes!'' Karnataka Chief Minister spoke to Gowda over the phone in the morning and wished for his health, wealth, and long life.

''May God bless you with health, wealth, and long life to serve the State for a long time,'' Bommai wished the veteran leader on his birthday, according to a statement by his office.

Political leaders in Karnataka cutting across party lines greeted the veteran. Among the leaders were former Chief Ministers B S Yediyurappa and Siddaramaiah who is also the Leader of opposition in Karnataka, and several of Bommai's Cabinet colleagues Yediyurappa even spoke to Gowda over the phone, said his office.

Several Union Ministers and political leaders, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav were among the others who greeted Gowda.

Gowda, currently a Member of Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, was the Prime Minister for less than a year (324 days) as he had to demit office, with the Congress withdrawing support to the government.

