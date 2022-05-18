Amit Shah condoles death of 12 people due to wall collapse in Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in the wall collapse incident in Gujarat's Morbi district and said the local administration is providing relief to the affected people.

The home minister also spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and took stock of the situation.

At least 12 labourers were killed when a wall collapsed at a salt packaging factory in Gujarat's Morbi district on Wednesday. ''The death of 12 people in an accident in Morbi, Gujarat is very sad. I have spoken to the Chief Minister @Bhupendrapbjp ji. The administration is busy in providing relief. The injured are being rushed to the hospital and they are being treated. I express my condolences to the bereaved families,'' he tweeted in Hindi.

