Priyanka slams govt over rising prices, says people may have to take loan for daily expenses

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 16:50 IST
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday attacked the Centre over rising prices, alleging that not a single policy of the BJP government is aimed at enhancing the income of the middle class and the poor.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress general secretary tagged a media report on the rising prices of petrol and diesel and said the hard-earned money of the people is being hit by inflation.

''There is not a single economic policy of the BJP government: that can enhance the income of the middle class, poor sections and reduce their expenditure,'' Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

''The middle-class people and the poor are afraid that they may have to take a loan for their daily expenses,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

