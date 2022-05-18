Left Menu

Pak govt led by PM Shehbaz Sharif decides to complete tenure until next year: Report

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 18-05-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 16:50 IST
Pak govt led by PM Shehbaz Sharif decides to complete tenure until next year: Report
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government has decided to complete its constitutional tenure till August next year, a media report has said, ending weeks of speculation about early elections as demanded by ousted premier Imran Khan.

The newly-formed government under Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is under pressure due to the economic situation as the US dollar is at a historic high against the Pakistani Rupee.

The cash-starved country is in dire need of foreign assistance due to its depleting forex reserves and growing repayments and import financing requirements.

Ousted prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Khan has repeatedly demanded snap elections.

The 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was voted out of power on April 10 through a no-confidence motion, becoming the first Pakistan prime minister to be ousted unceremoniously by Parliament.

The decision to complete the term until August 2023 was made during a meeting of the coalition partners chaired by Prime Minister Sharif, where the country's overall political situation was discussed, sources told Geo News.

The allies of PML-N assured Sharif that they are with the party and would stand with them on every decision. They also advised him to take immediate measures to stabilize the economy, according to the sources.

The participants of the meeting decided that the government would complete its constitutional tenure in a bid to take the country out of the economic turmoil, the report said.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan)'s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and federal ministers Azam Nazeer Tarar, Khawaja Asif and Marriyum Aurangzeb were part of the meeting.

Officials said that the coalition partners advised the economic team to take immediate measures to stabilize the Pakistani rupee. They also recommended finalizing an International Monetary Fund program.

The rupee-dollar parity slipped to the lowest ever level of Rs 195.65 to a dollar on Thursday amid uncertainty in the market.

Last week, the Asian Development Bank indicated that it will provide USD 2.5 billion in additional loans to Pakistan, including USD 1.5 billion before the end of this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

 United States
2
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
3
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022