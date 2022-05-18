Left Menu

UK's Sunak to warn cost of living crisis won't be easy to fix

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will warn on Wednesday that fixing the rising cost of living for families will not be easy, in a speech to business leaders urging them to boost investment, staff training and innovation. "Our role in government is to cut costs for families. The next few months will be tough."

UK's Sunak to warn cost of living crisis won't be easy to fix
Rishi Sunak Image Credit: Twitter(@RishiSunak)
British finance minister Rishi Sunak will warn on Wednesday that fixing the rising cost of living for families will not be easy, in a speech to business leaders urging them to boost investment, staff training, and innovation. "Our role in government is to cut costs for families. I cannot pretend this will be easy," Sunak will say, according to extracts of his speech released in advance.

"There is no measure any government could take, no law we could pass, that can make these global forces disappear overnight. The next few months will be tough."

