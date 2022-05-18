Left Menu

Left front win in 24 wards in local body by-polls indicates increase in support for LDF: Kerala CM

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-05-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 18:19 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Left front's victory in 24 out of the 42 wards across 12 districts of Kerala in the recent local body by-polls, indicates the increase in support for the LDF in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday.

Vijayan claimed that the results, announced on Wednesday, reflect the desire of the people for the comprehensive development policies and social welfare activities of the LDF government.

The outcome is expected to boost the Left front's confidence in the run-up to the by-poll for the Thrikkakara assembly constituency scheduled at the end of this month.

The BJP-led NDA, which won in six wards in the local body by-elections, is also confident of a successful outcome in the Thrikkakara by-poll.

Reacting to the results, BJP state president K Surendran told reporters that three out of the six awards won by NDA are in the constituencies neighboring Thrikkakara, which indicates the mindset of the people of that constituency.

He contended that it was an important outcome for the party in the run-up to the by-election in the Thrikkakara constituency.

The Congress-led UDF, on the other hand, lost in eight wards that were with it earlier. However, it won in 12 out of the 42 wards where by-polls were held.

