World News Roundup: COVID-wracked N.Korea may greet Biden with 'imminent' missile test; China Eastern crash probe looks into crew actions -sources and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

COVID-wracked N.Korea may greet Biden with 'imminent' missile test

Despite battling a wave of suspected COVID-19 infections, North Korea appears to be preparing to test an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden's first trip to South Korea, South Korea and U.S. officials said. An ICBM test appeared imminent, and Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo told a briefing in Seoul.

China Eastern crash probe looks into crew actions -sources

Investigators looking into the crash of a China Eastern Airlines jet are examining the actions of the crew on the flight deck, with no evidence found of a technical malfunction, two people briefed on the matter said. In mainland China's deadliest aviation disaster for 28 years, the Boeing 737-800 crashed in the mountains of southern Guangxi on March 21, after a sudden plunge from cruising altitude, killing all 123 passengers and nine crew.

Finland, and Sweden apply to join NATO amid Turkish objections

Finland and Sweden formally applied to join the NATO alliance on Wednesday, a decision spurred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but face objections from Turkey to an accession process that is expected to take only a few weeks. Neutral throughout the Cold War, Sweden's and Finland's decision to join NATO is one of the most significant changes in Europe's security architecture in decades, not least because Finland shares a 1,300-km (810-mile) border with Russia.

Philippines' Marcos set for supermajority as 'Uniteam' dominates Congress

Philippines president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr is all but certain to command a supermajority in Congress, a proclamation of winners showed on Wednesday, boosting chances of advancing his legislative agenda when he takes power next month.

All but two of the 12 candidates declared winners of Senate seats by the election commission were allied with Marcos's "Uniteam" political juggernaut, adding to a new lower house revealed last week that was dominated by parties that sided with the presumptive president.

Philippines' Marcos wants China ties to 'shift to higher gear' under his presidency

Philippines president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday said his country's ties with China will expand and "shift to a higher gear" when he takes power, signalling intent to advance outgoing leader Rodrigo Duterte's pro-Beijing agenda.

Marcos, who won last week's election by a landslide, said he held "very substantial" talks by phone on Wednesday with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who assured him of support for his "independent foreign policy", and agreed to hold more comprehensive discussions.

Moscow says more Mariupol fighters surrender; Kyiv silent about their fate

Russia said on Wednesday nearly 700 more Ukrainian fighters had surrendered in Mariupol, but Kyiv was silent about their fate, while a pro-Russian separatist leader said commanders were still holed up in tunnels beneath the giant Azovstal steelworks. More than a day after Kyiv announced it had ordered its garrison in Mariupol to stand down, Ukrainian officials halted all public discussion of the fate of remaining fighters who had made their last stand there.

Analysis-More pain in Sri Lanka before any resolution to crisis

Running out of petrol, medicines and foreign reserves, once-booming Sri Lanka is in a mess. And the measures needed to pull its economy out of the unparalleled crisis are likely to bring even more pain. The dire assessment by new Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe this week of the island nation's economic plight was a necessary first step, economists said. His proposed solution to bring back some stability includes selling the loss-making national airline, printing more money and possibly raising taxes as well as energy and utility prices.

'Huge' pressure for Shanghai to stay COVID-free as lockdown end nears

Health authorities in Shanghai faced "huge" pressure to keep China's most populous city free of COVID-19 as residents were counting down the days until June 1 when their lockdown is set to end after almost two months of isolation. The commercial hub of 25 million achieved a fourth consecutive day without any new infections in the community, holding on to its prized "zero COVID" status and keeping alive hopes for an imminent end to lockdown misery.

Afghanistan's Taliban mediate a ceasefire between Pakistan, local militants

The Taliban in Afghanistan have mediated a temporary ceasefire between Pakistan and a local Pakistani Taliban militant group following talks between the two sides in Kabul, an official said on Wednesday. The Pakistani Taliban - known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) - has carried out some of the bloodiest attacks inside Pakistan since 2007. It is not directly affiliated with the Afghan Taliban, but pledges allegiance to them.

Top Ukrainian commanders not surrendered from Azovstal, pro-Russian rebel says

Top-ranking Ukrainian commanders have not yet surrendered from the labyrinth of bunkers and tunnels below the Azovstal steel works in Mariupol, the leader of the Russian-backed separatist region of Donetsk said on Wednesday. As the most devastating siege in Russia's invasion moves towards a finale, nearly 1,000 Ukrainian fighters who barricaded themselves into the tunnels have so far given themselves up to Russian and pro-Russian forces since Monday.

