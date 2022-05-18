US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. to allow 35,000 more guest workers as summer nears; Soccer-U.S. men's and women's teams strike equal pay deal with the governing body and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. to allow 35,000 more guest workers as summer nears

The United States will grant employers as many as 35,000 further H-2B visas for seasonal guest workers starting jobs between April 1 and Sept. 30, according to a government statement posted online on Wednesday. The expansion of the H-2B visas, used to employ landscapers, housekeepers, hotel employees and construction and carnival workers, among others, for the busy summer vacation season comes amid record job growth and a U.S. labor crunch despite worries over some economic headwinds.

Soccer-U.S. men's and women's teams strike equal pay deal with the governing body

U.S soccer men's and women's national team players will receive equal pay and prize money, including at World Cups, after they came together to agree on landmark collective bargaining agreements (CBAs) with the U.S Soccer Federation on Wednesday. U.S. Soccer becomes the first federation in the world to equalize FIFA World Cup prize money awarded to both women's and men's teams for participation in their respective World Cups.

Illegally jailed at the Bronx Zoo? Court to weigh Happy the Elephant's rights

Should a female elephant have some of the same legal rights as humans? That is the question New York state's top court will consider on Wednesday, the latest development in a years-long push by an animal rights group to free Happy the Elephant from the Bronx Zoo.

Two Trump-backed candidates win U.S. election primaries, but two fall short

Republican candidates endorsed by Donald Trump won their party's nominations for governor in Pennsylvania and for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina on Tuesday in the biggest test yet of the former president's influence in his party ahead of November's midterm elections. But Madison Cawthorn, a Trump-backed Republican congressman in North Carolina, lost his bid for a second term after a dizzying string of self-inflicted scandals, while Trump's pick for Idaho governor, Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin, failed in her bid to oust the incumbent Republican, Brad Little.

U.S. accuses casino tycoon Wynn of acting as a Chinese agent

The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday sued Steve Wynn, the former CEO of Wynn Resorts, to compel him to register as an agent of China and accused him of lobbying then-President Donald Trump at Beijing's behest in 2017. Wynn's lawyers denied the allegations, saying he had never acted as an agent of the Chinese government and "had no obligation to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act" (FARA).

As U.S. COVID-19 cases rise, so does the demand for antivirals

Rising COVID-19 cases are driving up the use of therapeutics, with Pfizer Inc's oral antiviral treatment Paxlovid seeing a 315% jump over the past four weeks, U.S. health officials said on Tuesday. The increase in U.S. cases and hospitalizations is starting to affect recommendations on behavior, with New York City, the nation's most populous city, advising stricter mask usage but stopping short of new mandates. Apple has scrapped return to office plans.

Michigan judge blocks enforcement of state's pre-Roe v. Wade abortion ban

A Michigan judge on Tuesday granted a temporary injunction to block the enforcement of a state abortion ban, which might have taken effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the Roe v. Wade precedent that legalized abortion nationwide. A Michigan Court of Claims judge in Lansing sided with women's healthcare provider Planned Parenthood in its lawsuit against the state seeking to stop the potential enforcement of the ban, which was enacted in 1931 and rendered unconstitutional in 1973.

Republicans oust Trump-backed, scandal-plagued congressman Madison Cawthorn

North Carolina Republicans on Tuesday voted to end controversial freshman congressman Madison Cawthorn's time in office on Tuesday after a string of self-inflicted controversies turned major figures in their party against him. A nude video, claims he was invited to a cocaine-fueled Washington orgy by leaders he respected, two attempts to carry a gun onto an airplane and calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy a thug in the midst of a Russian invasion turned colleagues against the 26-year-old, who is Congress's youngest member.

In Buffalo, Biden condemns the 'poison' of U.S. white supremacy

President Joe Biden on Tuesday condemned white supremacists, the media, the internet and politics for spreading racist conspiracy theories as he mourned the killing of 10 Black people in Buffalo, New York. "What happened here is simple and straightforward: Terrorism, terrorism, domestic terrorism," he said.

U.S. lawmakers unveil FDA emergency funds bill to address baby formula shortage

U.S. House Democrats on Tuesday unveiled a bill to provide $28 million in emergency funds to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to help it respond to a nationwide shortage of infant formula and strengthen supervision of the industry. The funds would provide the FDA with the resources to prevent fraudulent products from being placed on shelves, a House Appropriations Committee statement said.

